HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

