HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
