SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $365.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.18.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $331.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.44. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.89 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

