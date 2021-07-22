Cormark Boosts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.30

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$277.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

