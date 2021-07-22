Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $119.63 on Monday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

