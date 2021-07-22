Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,089% compared to the average daily volume of 855 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

