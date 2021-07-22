Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Drops By 27.4%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $10,775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 297,320 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABCM stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 83.57.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

