Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Funko by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

