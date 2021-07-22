Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMOT opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

