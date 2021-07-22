Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

