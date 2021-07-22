Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

