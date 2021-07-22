Financial Contrast: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) versus Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.81%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -30.80% -27.75% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -8.61 Alterity Therapeutics $90,000.00 356.64 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Diseases, such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19, and others reprogram macrophages out of homeostatic state. Its Allocetra has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as unmet medical needs, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with therapeutic agents. The company has a research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center for the assessment of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

