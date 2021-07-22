$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $61.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $61.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 1,190,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 334.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

