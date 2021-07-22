First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results reflected higher revenues and costs. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its solid liquidity and balance-sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

