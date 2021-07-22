CIBC Lowers Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

