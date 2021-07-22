CIBC Lowers Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

