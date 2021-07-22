Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text stock opened at C$63.82 on Monday. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 90.91.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

