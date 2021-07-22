Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.93 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.27 and a 1-year high of C$19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

