True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.93.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$662.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

