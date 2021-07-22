Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$49.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$49.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

