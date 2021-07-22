Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

WAL opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

