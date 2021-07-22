Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

DAIO stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

