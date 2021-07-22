Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACBI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

