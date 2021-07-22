Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.72.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2752174 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

