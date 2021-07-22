Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.72.
Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
