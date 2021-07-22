Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.03 $18.10 million $0.34 54.65 Radware $250.03 million 5.68 $9.64 million $0.30 102.13

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% Radware 4.27% 4.51% 2.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.94%. Radware has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Radware.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Radware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

