Critical Review: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for frontdoor and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Airbnb 1 19 16 0 2.42

frontdoor currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Airbnb has a consensus target price of $170.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than frontdoor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares frontdoor and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor $1.47 billion 2.84 $112.00 million $1.55 31.52 Airbnb $3.38 billion 25.45 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.97

frontdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares frontdoor and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor 6.96% -161.06% 8.83% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Summary

frontdoor beats Airbnb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. Its brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

