Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE SPCE opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.