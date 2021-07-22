Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €145.50 ($171.18).

Several analysts have recently commented on ML shares. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €135.25 ($159.12) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €130.88.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

