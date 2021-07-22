Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.55. Endo International shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 57,707 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

