Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $148.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 501409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.