Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $48,900.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £489 ($638.88) and last traded at £488.11 ($637.72), with a volume of 543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £483 ($631.04).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £476.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

