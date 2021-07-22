Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $406.97

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.97 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 384.75 ($5.03). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 905,516 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

