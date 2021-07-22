China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.8272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.