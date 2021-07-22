Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NYSE:PINS opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.