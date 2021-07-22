Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

