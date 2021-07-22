Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.51.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.