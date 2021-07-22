Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB opened at $29.49 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

