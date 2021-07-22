Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BRX opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,591,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

