Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

