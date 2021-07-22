AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

NYSE ASIX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 73.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 49.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

