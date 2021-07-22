Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Sell

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.51.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

