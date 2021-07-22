Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $339.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.18.
WIX stock opened at $297.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
