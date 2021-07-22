Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $339.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.18.

WIX stock opened at $297.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

