Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

CHWY opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.