AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

AAR stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

