FY2023 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of MAXR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

