Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

