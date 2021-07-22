Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

