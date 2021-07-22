FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

PEG opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

