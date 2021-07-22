US Capital Advisors Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

