Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

