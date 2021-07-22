Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.
Shares of ACDVF opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.