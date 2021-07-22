Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.89. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.