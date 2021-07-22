Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:NCAUF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

